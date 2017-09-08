Seniors enjoy 50% off at Pusô Bistro and Bar

UNTIL the end of September, senior citizens will enjoy 50% off lunch buffet at Puso Bistro & Bar. The buffet features an assortment of International cuisine with main stay favorites like the sushi and sashimi, dimsum and the Filipino and Cebuano stations. Also not to be missed is the all-day dining’s wide array of sweets and desserts from ice cream to delectable cakes and native desserts.

“We want the seniors to enjoy our offerings at a more affordable price so they can spend time with their families and friend” shares Jeremy Tongco, F&B Manager of Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu.

This special senior privilege is available from Mondays to Sundays at Puso Bistro & Bar. The 50% discount brings down the regular rate from P750net to P375net. Buffet rate includes unlimited beverage which are also part of the display.

ADVERTISEMENT

For reservations and information on the offer call Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu at 402 5999 or email cebuinfo@quest-hotels.com.