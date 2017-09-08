Barug Team Rama councilors call on government to give full support to police

With all the recent recognition Cebu City police officials have received, the city government should consider reinstating all the support to the police force.

This was the call of the city councilors under Barug Team Rama after they alleged that the government has not delivered new firearms, vehicles and financial aid to the police.

Councilor Joel Garganera said that the awards given to Cebu City Police Office director Joel Doria and Station 6 chief Keith Allen Andaya are proofs that the city police officers are doing a good job. Doria was awarded as one of the Outstanding Pinoys 2017, while Andaya received the award for Most Outstanding Police Station of Central Visayas.

“I am asking him to give what is due to the police. That is nothing personal,” says Garganera.

Garganera claimed that the 15 Toyota Hilux vehicles and the new firearms have not been distributed to police stations yet.

Councilor Raymond Garcia, for his part, said that Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s wish to bring back his commanders, who were relieved from service, does not give a positive impact to the present officials.

“The police are doing good. They are getting awards. Bu when you hear him (Mayor Osmeña) say give me back my commanders, I think it is demoralizing for the part of the present police station heads,” Garcia said.

However, deputy mayor for police matters Dave Tumulak denied the claims of Barug Team Rama councilors.

“We have already turned over the vehicles. We even gave additional vehicles. Except for Doria because he did not request for it. Some of the vehicles were given to the traffic patrol group. The government is also paying for the diesel,” Tumulak explained.

For the firearms, Tumulak said the city government is still processing the licenses.

Tumulak added that the 1,284 police personnel are receiving P2500 monthly allowance.