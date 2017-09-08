Three nabbed in Carcar drug bust, yield P200K worth of shabu

AS the Cebu Provincial Police Office strengthens its campaign against illegal drugs, Carcar City police arrested one alleged drug pusher and two drug users in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion 3 on Thursday night.

The operation, headed by the provincial drug enforcement unit, resulted to the arrest of Henry Laugo, Filbert Sabalande and Jhon Marvin Ortiz.

Laugo, a suspected drug pusher, yielded three medium packs of shabu worth P218,300.

Sabalande and Ortiz, who were with Laugo during the operation, were caught with several drug paraphernalia.

The three suspects will be facing charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.