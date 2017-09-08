Search for article

Three nabbed in Carcar drug bust, yield P200K worth of shabu

SHARES:

08:58 PM September 8th, 2017

Recommended
By: Agnes B. Alpuerto, September 8th, 2017 08:58 PM

AS the Cebu Provincial Police Office strengthens its campaign against illegal drugs, Carcar City police arrested one alleged drug pusher and two drug users in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion 3 on Thursday night.

The operation, headed by the provincial drug enforcement unit, resulted to the arrest of Henry Laugo, Filbert Sabalande and Jhon Marvin Ortiz.

Laugo, a suspected drug pusher, yielded three medium packs of shabu worth P218,300.

Sabalande and Ortiz, who were with Laugo during the operation, were caught with several drug paraphernalia.

The three suspects will be facing charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
TOMAS CLOSES MORE RESTOS
TOMAS CLOSES MORE RESTOS
September 7th, 2017
Tattoos and bank accounts
Tattoos and bank accounts
September 7th, 2017
Duterte is your karma
Duterte is your karma
September 5th, 2017