NINE KOREANS ARRESTED

ONLINE GAMBLING DEN BUSTED

The Regional Intelligence Division (RID) of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) arrested nine South Korean nationals yesterday for running an illegal online gambling portal inside a house in a posh gated community in Cebu City.

The arrests came just two months after operatives from the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) arrested South Koreans for operating an illegal online gambling den in Mandaue City.

Armed with a search warrant, RID-7 and Anti-Cyber Crime Group 7 agents raided a house inside the posh Maria Luisa Subdivision in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, where the Koreans were caught red-handed, as they were found in their respective computer unit manning the illegal gambling portal.

“When we searched the house, ongoing pa ang mga illegal online games (the illegal online games were still ongoing),” said RID-7 chief Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal.

Cabal said they received information about the illegal activities inside the house rented by the Koreans.

RID-7 put the suspects under surveillance for two months. Early this week, Cabal said they applied for a search warrant.

On September 7, Judge Jerry Dicdican of Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 25 issued a search warrant against Kim Young Jun and the other occupants of the rented house.

However, Cabal said Kim was not among the nine arrested Koreans, whose identities were still being verified by the police because their faces did not match the photos on the six passports found inside the house.

Cabal said that the house rented by the Koreans is in the name of a Filipino-owned corporation.

According to Cabal, the Koreans started renting the house last year, with the lease due to expire in January 2018.

But Cabal said the representatives of the corporation, which remained unnamed as of press time, claimed they did not know that the Koreans were operating illegal online gaming inside their property.

The representative, a lawyer, was the one who received the search warrant, but he declined to be interviewed.

None of the arrested Koreans could speak English, which made it difficult for the police investigators to extract more information from them, said Cabal.

Cabal also said he could not understand the online gaming scheme because it is in Korean language.

He said that they will ask the help of the Korean Consulate and the Anti-Cyber Crime Group to decode the computers’ hard drives.

Coordinate with NBI-7

Cabal said they would be coordinating with NBI-7 since the agency has also investigated the online gambling racket operated in Cebu by Korean nationals.

Last July 26, 13 Koreans were caught in the act of managing an online gambling portal by NBI-7 agents.

The NBI operation stemmed from information that they received on January 31, 2017 regarding foreigners who engaged in illegal online gambling.

They were only able to verify the information last June 1, or four months later.

Initial findings of NBI-7 showed that the business was operated worldwide, with clients from South Korea, the Philippines, Australia and the United States.

The NBI-7 earlier said that the suspects facilitated an online gambling portal that allows bettors from different parts of the world to gamble through the internet on the outcome of sports events especially those held in South Korea.

Cabal told Cebu Daily News that they will coordinate with NBI-7 to determine if the Koreans arrested yesterday are connected to the Koreans arrested last July.

Cabal said they believed that these Koreans belong to syndicates.

“(They can be syndicates) because their clients are from overseas. And as we can see from their computers, for a single transaction (or account they can earn) 60,000 (US) dollars,” Cabal said.

There were several computer units, at least nine monitors and three processing units, on the ground floor and in the basement of the rented house, according to Cabal.

The Koreans used fiber optic connection on the internet and high-speed Wi-Fi connection.

Other items seized by the police included 10 satellite phones, several unused SIM cards, identification cards which are in Korean and call cards, among others.

According to Cabal, they will file against the nine foreigners charges for violation of the Republic Act (RA) 9287, or an Act Increasing the Penalties for

Illegal Numbers Games; and for violation on RA 10175 or known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The arrested Koreans are now under the custody of RID-7.

Reporters who covered the incident had difficulty in getting inside the subdivision because the security guards at the gate initially barred them from entering the gated community. Even a barangay tanod who wanted to enter the subdivision was also stopped by the security guards.

They were later allowed to go inside after the police explained to the Maria Luisa management that the members of media and the tanod were there to act as witnesses of their operations.