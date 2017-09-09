More ambulances needed for Asean Bohol meetings

THE regional offices of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) are preparing for another set of meetings by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Bohol.

Bohol province will host for the third time the inter-nation dialogue of finance ministers of the Asean member nations.

Senior Supt. Samuel Tadeo, BFP regional director, said they’ve inspected the venues for the three-day meetings.

At least 267 personnel will be deployed along with fire trucks and ambulances in the meetings to be held in September 19 to 21.

“We can also have augmentation from Manila if we’ll ask,” Tadeo said.

The DOH-7 office requested their Metro Cebu office to provide them additional ambulances.

Their Tubigon office in Bohol province promised to send them an extra ambulance.

“Manila promised to send us help, but it happened that there were also simultaneous Asean activities in Manila. That’s why we are looking for alternatives here in Cebu and Bohol,” Dr. Expedito Medalla of Task Force Medical said.

Medalla said the task force conducted environmental, health and water sanitation inspections on the venues since last week including the billeting areas of the responders.