20 ex-Cesafi players show wares in UAAP

A TOTAL of 20 products of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) will be suiting up for different schools in the UAAP’s Season 80 as the men’s basketball tournament gets underway this weekend.

The University of the East Red Warriors, which was playing against the National University Bulldogs in the opening game as of this writing, boast of the most number of Cesafi products in big men Shannon Gagate and Rey Mark Acuno, forward Mark Olayon and guard Andrey Armenion.

Armenion, who once suited up for the University of Cebu in high school, said that he and his teammates are raring to make up for their measly three-win total last year.

“As a team, we strongly feel that we really have to prove ourselves to everyone because of our poor showing last season. And for me, it’s really a blessing that I’m still getting the chance to play for UE. It’s my second year so I hope that I’ll be more productive and efficient than my rookie year,” said the wily 5-foot-11 guard.

UE’s opponent – the NU Bulldogs – have three Cesafi products in their fold in former University of the Visayas ace Theo Joshua Flores and Ateneo de Cebu standouts Adven Jess Diputado and Dave Wilson Yu.

Yu expressed his excitement playing for new coach Jamike Jarin who he played for in the RP Youth Squad.

“I’m very excited kasi first naging coach ko siya nung RP Team and I’ve known coach Jamike for quite a long time. We’re really looking good now in our team and we are just going to take it one game a time and give it our best,” said the 6-foot-3 off guard.

“I’m just going to play my heart out. I will just do anything that I can to help the team,” Yu added.

Ateneo de Manila and Adamson, which were also playing as of press time, has Cesafi alumni Kris Porter, Koko Pingoy and former Cesafi juniors MVP Dawn Ochea playing for their teams.

The University of the Philippines, which will be making its debut today against the University of Santo Tomas, will boast of former Cesafi juniors MVP Paul Desiderio and Janjan Jaboneta and ex-UV guard Jun Manzo.

Desiderio, a proud son of Liloan who was named part of the UAAP Mythical Five last season, said he was up to the challenge of leading the Maroons back to the Final Four.

Manzo, who made waves after transferring from UV to UP back in 2015, said that he is excited to make his debut on collegiate basketball’s biggest stage.

“Feeling excited ko pero at the same time, feeling confident kaayo kay tungod sa akong giagian na mga training like team training sa US, extra work nako,” said the spitfire guard.

UP’s opponents, the Growling Tigers, will have former Ateneo de Cebu big man Zachy Huang and ex-UV reinforcement Steve Akomo.

Far Eastern University meanwhile, will still have Ron Dennison and Barkley Ebona as well as former Southwestern University guard Jasper Parker.

Defending champions La Salle will have Leonard Santillan, a former star of UV.