Transport group considers e-cars

A Cebu-based transport group said it is preparing to switch from their old diesel-fed passenger jeepneys to electronic cars or e-cars.

Ryan Benjamin Yu, president of the Cebu Integrated Transport Service Cooperative (Citrasco) said they are negotiating with a supplier to conduct studies on the feasibility of these e-cars.

Part of the studies include identifying an existing route in Cebu City for the road test of the sample e-cars.

Yu said it’s difficult to identify a route for e-cars due to a lot of factors.

“There are a lot that we need to consider, the area should not be flooded and the road should be in good condition,” Yu said.

After completing their requisites, Yu said they will submit their proposal to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 for processing of necessary permits.

Yu said he hopes the e-cars project will be implemented the soonest time possible.

He said these e-cars are more economical, fuel-efficient and eco-friendly compared to diesel-fed jeepneys.

LTFRB-7 Asst. Regional Director Reynaldo Elnar said Citrasco’s initiative would be beneficial to their office pending the implementation of the mass transport modernization program of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

But Elnar clarified that based on their Omnibus Franchising Guidelines, local governments were mandated to identify routes in their own jurisdiction.

He said Citrasco may need to coordinate their plans with the Cebu City government.

“This project should be endorsed to the local government unit (LGU) first,” Elnar said.

The DOTr’s mass transport modernization program recommended the use of e-cars, solar powered and Euro-4 engine vehicles.