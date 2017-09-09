UC spikers want Cesafi title no less

After an impressive league-debut last season wherein they reached the semifinals, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters are keen on taking a step further this year and that is to finally hoist the F2 Logistics Cesafi boys volleyball title.

And what better way to let everyone know of their intention than to crush the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), 25-16, 25-22 yesterday to grab the lead in Pool A at the University of San Carlos (USC) Main Gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory was the Webmasters’ second in as many games and put themselves in prime position of returning to the semifinals this year.

The top two teams in Pool A and Pool B after the single-round robin eliminations, will advance to the crossover knockout semifinals.

UC head coach Alan Flores believes that their teamwork and focus was crucial in their win against CIT-U as he hopes his wards can carry the same momentum heading into their game against the Don Bosco Technology Center today.

“I think the team’s focus was the reason why we won. I just keep telling them to enjoy the game. For tomorrow (today), I told my players to keep their focus and composure in the game,” Flores said.

Meanwhile, in the girls’ division, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) and the Southwestern University (SWU) – Phinma scored their second win in as many games to force a three-way tie at the top of the ladder.

USJ-R, last year’s runner-up, bucked a lethargic opening set in beating USPF, 17-25, 25-19, 25-11 while SWU-Phinma manhandled Cebu Eastern College 25-9, 25-12.

Ateneo falls to USC girls

With their victories, USJ-R and SWU-Phinma are now tied with UC in first place with 2-0 (win-loss) cards.

However, the most stunning victory of the day came from erstwhile winless USC girls who pulled off a monumental upset against the defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, 27-25, 25-16 for their first win in three games.

Action continues today at Lahug as the secondary matches will be held at the USPF covered court while the collegiate matches will be played at the USPF Gym.