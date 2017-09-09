Visitors crush local netters in PPS-PEPP finals

VISITING netters continue to seize the spotlight in the Palawan Pawnshop – Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) Citigreen leg after grabbing three championship slots at the CItigreen Tennis Resort in Punta Princesa, Labangon.

In yesterday’s semifinal action, Sogod, Leyte’s Sal Andrei Lago scored two stunning upsets to line himself up for a possible double championship.

First, Lago stunned top-seed Khenz Justiniani, 6-3, 6-0 in the 12-U boys semifinals then outlasted 14-U top-seed, Cesar Salimbangon, 6-4, 4-6, 10-2 to advance to the division’s title match today.

The 12-year-old Lago told CDN he is confident of winning the 12-U title but expressed reservations about his chances in the higher 14-U group.

The three-day competition ends today.

Lago will take on Eric Longakit for the 14-U championship and Cebuano Mitch Largo for the 12-U crown.

Not to be outdone is La Carlota’s Alexa Milliam who beat Khymberly McKenzie, 6-0, 6-4 in the 14-under semis played under cool and overcast skies. She will meet Lapu-Lapu City’s Tiffany Claire Nocos in the 12-U girls finals.

Meanwhile, Carcar, Cebu’s Elizabeth Abarquez and Mambaling Cebu’s Pherl Coderos forged a titular showdown in the premier 18-U girls category after beating Ashley McKenzie, 6-3, 6-4 and Pink Manabat 7-6 (2), 6-3, respectively, in the semifinals.

Also forcing an all-Cebuano duel were Chad Cuizon and Vincent Canete who pummeled Kerby Ramacho 4-0, 4-1 and AJ McKenzie 4-0 4-2

respectively, to set up a championship battle in the 10-unisex division.