UV VS UC TODAY

Games today (Cebu Coliseum)

1 p.m. – UV vs USPF (High School)

ADVERTISEMENT

2:30 p.m. – Ateneo de Cebu vs UC (High School)

4 p.m. – USC vs CIT-U (College)

5:30 p.m. – UV vs UC (College)

After a near-weeklong break, basketball action in the 17th Cesafi tournament plunges back into the action with a quadruple-header bannered by the collegiate clash between old rivals University of Cebu Webmasters and the reigning champions University of the Visayas Green Lancers.

The Green Lancers are coming off a thrilling, 70-69, victory over the University of San Carlos Warriors, a win that propelled them into the top spot of the standings at 6-1 (win-loss).

But the Webmasters are keen on playing “better defense,” according to head coach Yayoy Alcoseba, if they are to challenge UV’s veteran-laden squad.

“We need to rebound the ball better and play better defense,” said the multi-titled coach in a brief interview. UC is still licking their wounds after suffering a 73-83 loss at the hands of the bottom-dwelling Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras last time out.

Warriors battle Wildcats

In the other college match, USC will be facing off against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildcats, hoping for a win to get them back on track. The Wildcats’ morale however, is on an all-time high after they pocketed their first win of the season – a 92-90 squeaker over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation last weekend.

In high school action, the UV Baby Lancers will be looking to close in an automatic berth in the finals as they seek their seventh win in as many games against the USPF Baby Panthers.

Already at 6-0, UV is three wins away from sweeping the elimination round which will give them an outright spot in the best-of-three finals.

The reigning champions Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles (5-1), on the other hand, tangle with the UC Baby Webmasters (4-2) in a rematch of the finals of the last two seasons.