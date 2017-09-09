Noble still CPPO chief until he leaves for US post

SENIOR Supt. Eric Noble is still the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director until he is given the go signal to depart for his new assignment in America.

Chief Insp. Janeth Rafter, CPPO information officer, told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview yesterday that Noble would still be the police director until his departure for the United States of America where he would assume as the police attache to San Francisco.

Rafter said that Noble was still waiting for travel advice from the United States of America Embassy in the country, which Noble was expecting to be given in the next few days.

Noble, however, is on official leave since April this year, and Supt. Jaime Quicho, deputy provincial director for administration, is leading the CPPO as its acting chief.

The CPPO post, however, would officially be vacated once Noble would leave for the US.

Noble assumed as CPPO chief on October 3 last year replacing Senior Supt. Jose Macanas, who was linked as one of the police officials allegedly receiving payola from self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa.

Noble went on leave from the CPPO post last April.