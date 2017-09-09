Police hunt for more suspects

Aside from the subject of a search warrant who managed to evade authorities, police are searching for six more South Korean nationals who are believed to be part of a syndicate running an illegal online gambling portal in Cebu City.

According to Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, chief of the Regional Intelligence Division in Central Visayas (RID-7), they are seeking the help of the Korean police attache to make sure that the local police get the right identities of all the suspects.

Nine members of the gang were arrested last Friday except for Kim Young Jun, the subject of the warrant, who was not around at the time of the raid.

But the faces of those arrested did not match the photos on six passports found inside the house which was used as an illegal gambling den.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Aside from these persons, meron tayong nakitang passports na hindi sa kanila (we recovered passports that do not belong to those arrested),” said Cabal, believing that the six passports belonged to the suspects’ other cohorts who are still at large.

Of the nine people arrested by RID-7, two were identified by Korean police as fugitives in their country: Yang Dong Uk and Kim Jeong Wook who both had a pending case for illegal online gambling in South Korea.

Aside from Yang and Jeong Wook, the others arrested were identified by police as Kim Dae Seong, Park Sun Woo, Kang Shingyeon, Eo Hyun Jun, Lee Su Bin, Kim Bum Yeon and Kang Min Kuk.

All nine were caught inside a rented house at the posh Maria Luisa Subdivision in Banilad, Cebu City, last Friday or two months after they were put under surveillance by RID-7 in order to verify information received by police about their illegal gambling activities.

Armed with a search warrant issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 25 against Kim Young Jun and other occupants of the rented house, the Koreans were caught red-handed, as they were found in their respective computer units manning the illegal gambling portal.

Local police have sought the help of the Korean police attache to decipher information from the nine suspects who barely spoke English.

“They will help us in identifying the suspects so we will have data with regards their identity and background,” Cabal said.

Considering the language barrier, police also want to get to the bottom of the nature of the suspects’ stay in Cebu and the degree of their participation in illegal online gambling operations.

Kim Young Jun and the nine suspects will be charged with violation of the Republic Act (RA) 9287, or an Act Increasing the Penalties for Illegal Numbers Games, and for violation of RA 10175 or known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Complaints are set to be filed against them on Monday, said Cabal.

Last July, 13 Koreans were also caught in the act of managing an online gambling portal by regional agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7).

Initial findings of NBI-7 showed that the business was operated worldwide, with clients from South Korea, the Philippines, Australia and the United States.

The suspects reportedly facilitated an online gambling portal that allows bettors from different parts of the world to gamble through the internet on the outcome of sports events especially those held in South Korea.

In the raid last Friday, the Koreans’ computers showed online deals amounting to as much as USD 60,000 for a single transaction.

Several computer units, monitors, processing units, satellite phones, unused SIM cards, identification cards and call cards, among others, were confiscated by RID-7.

The Koreans, who are now under the custody of RID-7, used fiber optic connection on the internet and high-speed Wi-Fi connection for their illegal gambling operation.

Investigators had yet to determine the 22 Koreans arrested in the two separate raids by NBI-7 and RID-7, respectively, if they are connected to the same international syndicate.