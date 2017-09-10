Militants to probe deaths of group leaders

MILITANT groups will conduct a ‘fact-finding mission’ in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental on the alleged killings of seven leaders of the group AnakBayan on Thursday and Friday this week.

AnakBayan spokesman Nino Olayvar said the deaths occurred from July 23 to September 7 in Guihulngan City.

Olayvar said the victims included a staffer of the Department of Education (DepEd).

He alleged that the deaths were supposedly in retaliation for the fatal ambush staged by the communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels that killed six police officers.