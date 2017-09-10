17 drug peddlers nabbed in Toledo

A TOTAL of 17 drug personalities were arrested in a drug bust operation in Toledo City and in the town of Minglanilla on Saturday night.

The alleged drug peddlers were apprehended after the city drug enforcement unit personnel raided a drug den in Barangay Campo 8.

The suspects were identified as Ramie Cabaluna, Anamita Caldosa, Willar Elemino, Jemms de Gracia, Christian Earl Presilo, Darryl Dakay, Greg Versaga, Junmar Fernandez, Erwin Alferez, Richie Alferez, Paul Caballero, Recino Paunel, Clemente Requinto, Gerald Guavino, Dave John Cantiveros and Ar Gentapa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects yielded a total of 15 sachets of shabu worth at least P5000 and several drug paraphernalia.

All 17 suspects are now detained in Toledo City jail pending the filing of charges against them.