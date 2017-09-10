Two nabbed for gun, drug charges

TWO men with ties to big-time syndicates were arrested in a drug bust by operatives of the regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-7) and the Mandaue City police yesterday.

Cousins Sinando Sullano and Randy Sabido of Sitio Lapyahan, Barangay Labogon in Mandaue City were arrested on charges of illegal possession of firearms, said Chief Insp. Lirio Coral of CIDG-7.

Judge Jerry Dicdican of Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 25 in Danao City issued the search warrant for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the illegal possession of firearms against Sullano.

But Coral said the drug bust against the two men yielded sachets of shabu.

“(Sullano) is in the drug watch list of the Basak Police Precinct in Mandaue City and is a member of the Loberanis Mandaue Crime Group,” Coral said.

Also seized from their possession were two guns and ammunition.