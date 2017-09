The University of the Visayas Green Lancers eked by the University of Cebu Webmasters, 65-62, in a thrilling encounter in the 17th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament Sunday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

UV pushed its record to 7-1 (win-loss) while UC fell to an even 4-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerome Napao led the Green Lancers with 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals while Monic Soliva added 10 including a putback that gave UV a 61-57 lead with 1:18 to go.