CDU’s Adventure Run goes Espionage

Spies and secret agents took over Cebu Doctors University for the 10th Adventure Race last August 25 at the CDU campus in North Reclamation Area.

As one of the highlights of the school’s Intramurals, students from different Departments raced against each other in the Amazing Race-inspired activity. This year’s theme, Espionage, showcased the students’ creativity with their spy-looking costumes.

There are two race categories – the Competitive Category participated by students from different departments and the Fun Category for the Faculty and Staff.

Each team had to pass through 10 stations around the school premises before they crossed the finish line.

With the Nursing department being last year’s winner for the zombie outbreak-themed race, each team felt competitive and determined to have their place at the podium.

The winners received cash prizes, medals and other incentives. A separate award was also given to the team who had the best costume.

Teams from the College of Arts and Sciences(CAS), College of Optometry and Senior High School (SHS) bagged the third place, while the College of Rehabilitative Sciences placed second. After the dust had settled it was the team from the College of Medicine that finished first.

“Our main objective is to build camaraderie between students and departments and aside from that, gauge the leadership in every student,” says Stanley Dipay, Head of Student’s Affairs Publications and Public Relations Office.