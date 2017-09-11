The Eternal Rose in Kalidades

IT is quite usual to find a gift for a loved one that might last for a long period of time, but not a flower, a true organic flower at that. However, Kalidades – a specialty gift shop at SM Seaside City Cebu – offers a flower that could be an exemption to that general observation.

The Eternal Rose, sold at Kalidades is a real preserved rose that could defy a rose’s natural lifespan before it withers. It does not require watering or any means of maintenance and special care. This allows the holder to be amazed day after day for a long period of time. More so, if the flower set is not watered nor exposed to direct sunlight and dust, it could even last more than a year.

This gift of classic elegance and of rare value is a perfect way to express long-term commitment, infinite care, and lifetime gratitude to someone who deserves to be called special.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eternal Rose is packaged differently depending on the flower’s sizes. It also comes in different colors like baby pink, lavender, light green, peach, rainbow palette, and much more.

Celebrate a special day and get your Eternal Rose collection at Kalidades, which also offers other gift items perfect for any special occasion. Visit Kalidades in SM Seaside City Cebu.