Fly to Kandaya for a perfect holiday stay

IF you are seeking for the best vacation away from the stressors of the city, come to Kandaya Resort in Daanbantayan, Cebu.

Kandaya offers an experience of a lifetime with their most recent Fly Me to Kandaya package. Have a luxurious three days and two nights stay for two and experience to ride Air Juan’s modern Cessna Grand Caravan Ex Amphibian Aircraft to and from the resort when you avail of the package available from September 1 to December 22. Guests connecting from Mactan International Airport will be provided with a shuttle to the General Aviation area where they will ride the seaplane to the resort.

Flying in an Air Juan’s Cessna seaplane and staying in a luxury resort is a perfect vacation you can ever wish for. Complimentary drinks are given upon check in and a fruit basket will be placed in your room. Complimentary dinner set up for two, tranquility massage and its amenities are yours to enjoy for your entire stay. There is also a great array of recreational activities you can try out at the resort, such as flying fish, water bike, and transparent stay rowing boat.

Sounds like a perfect getaway for you? The entire stay good for two guests starts at P 47,000. Book this promo now and have a luxurious getaway that is surely one for the books.

Terms and conditions are applied upon booking this promo. For further details, please contact Kandaya Resort at (032) 260-6006 or through their mobile number at 09177048697 or email reservations@kandayaresort.com.

Your perfect holiday stay is just a flight away. See you at Kandaya!