Perpetual Succour Hospital inaugurates new buildings, upgrades facilities

Throughout its 81 years of existence, PSH has been venturing to various medical specializations. This year, in line with the inauguration of its new specialty building, PSH will be specializing in fully-integrated Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS).

MIS is a modern surgical approach which uses advanced surgical operations wherein patients would experience smaller incision, lesser pain, and faster recovery compared to traditional operations.

“Our MIS facilities are top-of-the-line, state-of-the-art, updated, and one of the very few which are existing in the Philippines,” PSH MIS Specialist Dr. Gilbert Oporto said during a press conference.

Part of the MIS-inclined features of the new building is the 17 new operating rooms which can operate simultaneously. Along with the inauguration of the building, PSH also introduced its new five-storey parking building which can accommodate up to 500 four-wheeled vehicles.

These developments are part of PSH’s efforts to continue as one of the “most advanced health service provider in Visayas and Mindanao”.

Sr. Gaudelia Baluyot, PSH Clinical Services Director, said that the project is in line with their mission of helping the poor and the sick. “It is an edifice of love for the poor,” she said.

The inauguration event was held last August 20 at the hospital’s premises. A holy mass presided by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, D.D. was held to officially start the ceremony.

PSH is a Catholic, private, non-profit, non-stock corporation owned and managed by the Sisters of St. Paul Chartres.