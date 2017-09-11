Transport rally set by militants in Sept.

A RALLY, not a transport strike, will be held by the local chapter of the militant transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) sometime this month to protest anew the phaseout of aging jeepneys.

Piston regional coordinator Greg Perez said they have yet to finalize the date of their rally even if their national chapter scheduled their protest on September 21 to coincide with the 46th anniversary of the declaration of martial law.

He said they have yet to decide in their meeting tomorrow if they will join the September 21 nationwide protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perez reiterated that they will hold a rally instead of a transport strike but didn’t elaborate.

Perez said the Manila-based Stop and Go Transport Coalition is planning to hold a rally this September 23. More rallies were held opposing the phaseout of old jeepneys in the past few months.

Piston also questioned the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). remoli

The guidelines will provide updates on the nationwide routes that will be proposed by the local governments in cooperation with the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The proposed routes will be reviewed by LTFRB. If approved, these routes will be consolidated to form the Local Public Transport Route Plan to be managed by the LTFRB.