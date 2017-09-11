Koreans face illegal gambling raps

Charges of illegal gambling in relation to cybercrime were filed against the nine Koreans who were arrested in last Friday’s police raid at a rented house in Maria Luisa Subdivision in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

Personnel of the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) escorted the suspects at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office at past 4 p.m. for inquest proceedings.

The suspects were identified as Yang Dong Uk, Kim Jeong Wook, Kim Dae Seong, Park Sun Woo, Kang Shingyeon, Eo Hyun Jun, Lee Su Bin, Kim Bum Yeon and Kang Min Kuk.

All nine are charged with violating Republic Act (RA) 9287 also known as An Act Increasing the Penalties for Illegal Numbers Games and Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Two of the suspects, Yang Dong Uk and Kim Jeong Wook, were revealed to be fugitives facing pending cases of illegal gambling in South Korea.

The charges are bailable, but the bail amount had yet to be determined.

In the meantime, it was learned that the RID will take custody of the South Koreans.

Also presented to the prosecution were six large boxes containing computer equipment including laptops and several mobile phones.

Six other suspects who are said to be operating an international online gambling portal are also being searched by police, RID-7 chief Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal said.

Cabal said the photos and names indicated on some confiscated passports did not match the names of the nine arrested Koreans.

He said they are verifying reports that the Koreans have connections to the 13 other Korean suspects arrested last July by operatives of the regional office of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7).