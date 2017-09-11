POLICE TO BJMP-7: Investigate ‘special treatment’ given to 2 local politicians

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has urged the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP-7) to look into reports that politicians detained in two jails in the region are enjoying special treatment.

PRO-7 director Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino wants BJMP-7 to look into the situation of Medellin town councilor Ricardo “Ricky” Ramirez after reports surfaced that the former mayor is being given special treatment at the Medellin District Jail.

“The Philippine National Police (PNP) has no power over BJMP regarding this. All we can do is to course through these complaints of special treatment to them for them to take action,” Espino said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports of alleged special treatment given to Ramirez by his jailers reached PRO-7 through the Cebu Provincial Police Office–Provincial Intelligence Branch (CPPO–PIB).

According to CPPO–PIB, the former mayor was reportedly placed in a separate cell, all by himself, away from ordinary inmates.

Ramirez was arrested last July 26 after several unlicensed firearms and drug paraphernalia were found inside his home in Medellin.

Weeks later, in August, he was placed under hospital arrest after complaining of chest pains. Attending physicians of a private hospital in Cebu City who checked on Ramirez’s health said that he had an enlarged heart condition.

Aside from Ramirez, PRO-7 also received reports that Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel, accused of killing his wife Bien Unido mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel last June, is being given special treatment in a jail facility in Bohol.

Espino urged BJMP-7 to check on this as well.

Efforts by Cebu Daily News to reach BJMP-7 officials for their comment failed yesterday.