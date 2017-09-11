Umbrellas up as ‘Lannie’ and ‘Maring’ bring more rains

CEBU still could not expect a bright and sunny day today as two weather systems are causing rains and strong winds in many parts of the country.

Typhoon Lannie entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) at 4 p.m. on Monday.

It was last spotted at 1,390 kilometers east of Aparri in the province of Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 145 kph.

Tropical Depression Maring, meanwhile, is affecting the southwestern part of Luzon.

Maring, which is estimated to be at 300 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph.

As the tropical depression is set to make a landfall in Central Luzon on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warns of risky sea travel over the eastern seaboards of Aurora, Quezon and the Bicol region.

Maring, swirling closer to the Visayas region, will also affect Cebu today until Wednesday.

In a weather bulletin issued by Pagasa at 5 p.m., Monday, Cebu will be experiencing light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in the coming days.

Pagasa also warns of flooding in low-lying areas.

In Metro Cebu alone, the weather bureau already recorded a total 131.4 millimeters of rain out of the average 170 millimeters rainfall volume for the whole month of September.

Engr. Al Quiblat of Pagasa–Mactan said it is expected that Cebu will be hit with more rains as one more typhoon is foreseen to enter the Philippines before the month ends.

“Dapat magbinantayon lang gyud ta kay anytime of the day puede mobundak ang kusog nga ulan tungod ni Maring (We should all be cautious because heavy rains may fall any time of the day because of [Tropical Depression] Maring),” Quiblat said.

Light to moderate southwest winds will also prevail over coastal waters today.

From Tuesday until Monday, Metro Cebu will have an average temperature of 24 to 32 degree Celsius.

Quiblat said the sun is expected to show up on Thursday and Friday as typhoon Lannie and Tropical Depression Maring exit the PAR before the weekend.