The National Economic and Development Authority Board, which is chaired by the President, has approved on Tuesday afternoon the additional budget for the Cebu BRT Project.

The increase is from P10.6 billion to P16.3 billion. Cebu BRT project manager Rafael Yap said he was informed by DOTr Assistant Secretary Arnold Fabillar about the board’s approval.

“This is the final approval, so, BRT Project is really a “GO” project,” read a portion of the text message of Fabillar to Yap.