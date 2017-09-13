‘Shame campaign has public support’

There is no stopping Barangay Pajo Chairman Junard Chan of Lapu-Lapu City from spray-painting houses as part of his anti-drug campaign despite the threat of charges by the regional Commission on Human Rights (CHR-7).

But in yesterday’s 888 news forum, Chan said they will change the wording of their spray-painted message with the Cebuano words “Balay Puloy-anan, Dili Suyopanan” or “A home, not a drug den.”

Chan said he will explain during tomorrow’s meeting with CHR-7 officials that his spray-painting anti-drugs campaign is not unconstitutional.

He said the house owners volunteered to have their house spray-painted and identified as being used by drug addicts.

Now, Chan said they will reword their message to make it more positive.

“Dili ko gusto ang akong mga anak, ang anak sa among mga molopyo maoy sunod biktima (I don’t want my kids, the children of my constituents will be the next victims of illegal drugs). Di sab ko gusto nga mapatay o mapriso ang among mga molopyo kay wa mohunong sa ilang bisyo (I don’t want my constituents to be killed or put in prison because they did not quit their vices),” Chan said.

He claimed that his spray-painting campaign had a positive effect in that 92 out of the 160 drug users and pushers who surrendered to the Lapu-Lapu City government did so after their houses were spray-painted.

Aside from Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza, Chan said the spray-painting campaign has the support of the city police.

Chan is also expecting another batch of 60 drug users and pushers to surrender next week.

He said the eight houses that were tagged and spray-painted as drug dens were no longer spotted engaging in illegal drug activities.

Chan said he received several death threats because of his campaign, but he is determined not to stop until he clears his barangay of illegal drugs.

“It’s better to be remembered for doing good than doing nothing or being involved in corruption,” Chan said.

Chan said his barangay offers training and livelihood programs, spiritual counseling by the Catholic Church and other religious groups.

He said 47 drug surrenderers will start work as surveyors on vehicles passing through the Mactan–Mandaue Bridge.

They were hired by the proponent of the planned Cebu-Cordova Bridge.