Two more days of rain in Cebu

Rains will continue in some parts of the Visayas as Tropical Depression “Maring” moves farther away from Luzon, which is reeling from the floods brought about by the weather disturbance.

Al Quiblat, weather chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration-Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), said that Metro Cebu and some parts of the Visayas region would still be experiencing cloudy skies with light to moderate rains with thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The Tropical Depression ‘Maring’ will be intensifying the effects of the southwest monsoon in Cebu and Visayas that’s why we will still have a wet weather,” Quiblat said.

The heavy rains, which may last for an hour, may cause flooding in low-lying areas and soil erosion in steep mountains.

Sea travelers are also warned of moderate to rough coastal waters.

After the moderate rainfall on Tuesday morning, Pagasa has now recorded a total of 135 millimeters of rain volume, just 35 millimeters short of the 170mm forecast for September.

Maring, which packed maximum sustained winds of up to 60 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 100 kph, was estimated to be in the vicinity of Bacolor, Pampanga late Tuesday afternoon, according to the state weather bureau.

The weather system has maintained its strength as it crossed Rizal-Metro Manila earlier on Tuesday. It was expected to leave the land mass of Luzon last night.

With its west northwest movement at 15 kilometers per hour, Maring is swirling away from the Visayas region.

In Luzon, knee-deep floodwaters submerged different areas in Rizal, Manila, Bulacan, Pasay City and Cavite, among others. Tropical cyclone signal number 1 has been raised in at least 10 areas in Luzon. (See separate story on page 8)

At least six people were also reported missing as heavy rains continued Tuesday night. Several infrastructure were also reportedly damaged.