Man dies after steel plate falls on him

A MAN died after a 35-ton steel plate fell on top of him in Barangay Buanoy, Balamban town, around 50 kilometers from Cebu City on September 11, Monday.

Police identified the victim as Albert Goc-ong, 35, from Asturias Town, who worked as a subcontractor in Tsuneishi Heavy Industries Cebu.

According to SPO1 Jose Villarino of Balamban PNP, Goc-ong was standing in front of a crane as he was guiding the operator. The cable pulling the steel plate upwards suddenly snapped, causing its load to fall and hit Goc-ong.

Police are still conducting full investigation on the incident.