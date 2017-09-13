Helmets, hard hats sought for City Hall employees

THE Cebu City Council passed a resolution calling on the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office to provide a safety helmet or hard hat to each of Cebu City Hall’s more than 5,000 employees.

City Councilor and proponent Pastor Alcover Jr. asked the office to include the request in their Annual Procurement Plan.

During Tuesday afternoon’s regular session, Alcover said the helmets or hard hats can be used to prevent head injuries from falling debris or objects caused by earthquakes and other calamities.

Councilor Margot Osmeña questioned whether the helmets or hard hats can be used by visitors or City Hall clients and Alcover said the city government can purchase separate helmets/hard hats for them.

Councilor Sisinio Andales cited a provision in the Labor Code that required construction workers and similar workers to wear helmets or hard hats.

But Alcover clarified that these will be worn only as needed and not for regular use.

He said these helmets and hard hats will be set up within reach of every City Hall employee in every office and department.