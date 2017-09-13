“I Found My Heart in Santa Fe’ showcases the island’s beauty and talents

CEBUANOS once again shine in the world of film and acting.

Film director Bona Fajardo was impressed with the performance of local artists who are part of his new film “I Found My Heart in Santa Fe,” which

is top billed by real-life couple Roxanne Barcelo and Will Devaughn.

The supporting cast of the film are all from the municipality of Santa Fe in Bantayan Island here in Cebu.

“Namangha po kami sa talento ng Cebuano. Lahat po sila sa Manila nagtataka bakit dalawa lang ang artista. Pero hindi nila nararamdaman na dalawa lang ang artista. Ibig sabihin, nagbe-blend ng tama,” Fajardo said at a press conference held Sunday.

The film, a romantic comedy, tells the story of Victor (Devaughn) who is searching for his mother Filomena, a character played by Joan Gay Nepangue, a native of Santa Fe.

In the island, Victor did not only find his mother, but he also found love in a resort owner named Jennifer (Barcelo).

Playing Barcelo’s three close friends in the film are natives of Santa Fe—Reymund Batiancila (as Jenathan), Kaitlyn Majetich (Jenniviv) and Annabelle Anderson (Jennilyn).

Other locals who are in the cast are Jetterson Nueva (Dexter), Sonny Pacilan (Papa Kits), and Jade Ybañez (security guard).

The casting process involved an audition, after which the actors underwent a workshop.

Devaughn for his part said Cebuanos have so much to showcase.

“Honestly, it felt natural to be working with them, hindi kami nahirapan. And by God’s grace it turned out well. Nagulat ako sa acting nila. Na-impress talaga ako sa inyo,” Devaughn said during the conference.

Barcelo echoed this sentiment, and said, “Totoo, sobrang fit ang roles for them.

And consistent sila,” the Kapamilya actress said.

“Cine Lokal”

“I Found My Heart in Santa Fe” is a film produced by Bluarts Production with Lyn Fajardo and Noy Aurelio as executive producers . Devaughn and Barcelo are co-producing the film.

“In my years living here in the Philippines this is one project that’s closest to my heart. I met amazing people here,” Devaughn said.

We also learned that the story of Victor and Jennifer is already four years old.

“Naghihintay lang sya ng tamang tao at panahon kung kailan siya pwede,” he said.

Fajardo said she showed the location (Santa Fe) to the writers and it fit the story.

The film will have its commercial run in selected SM Cinemas including SM City Cebu from Sept. 15 to 21.

A movie premiere night took place at SM City Cebu last Sunday, joined by Fajardo, Devaughn, Barcelo and other members of the cast. Also present during the event were Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale and Santa Fe Mayor Jose Esgana.