One killed, one injured in shootings in Barili, Sibonga

One man was killed, another injured in two separate shooting incidents in the towns of Sibonga and Barili on Tuesday.

Leonilo Bayati, 42, died after he was shot by a still unidentified motorcycle-riding assailant in Barangay Guimbuangan, Barili on Tuesday morning.

PO3 John Robert Sacan of Barili PNP said the victim was on his way home after paying his electric bill in Dumanjug,, about 23 kilometers from Barili, when the shooting happened.

Sacan said Bayati was a motorcycle-for-hire driver and had no criminal record.

In another shooting incident, 28-year old Joel Clarion sustained serious gunshot wounds.

According to initial police report, Cortez was on a drinking spree with four other people in a small kiosk in Barangay Cantularoy, Sibonga past 11 PM on Tuesday.

Clarion and his friend, Melchor Baril, were left sleeping in the kiosk. Baril was awakened by a noise and found Clarion lying on the ground.

He was rushed to the health center in Sibonga and later transferred to a hospital in Cebu City.

PO2 Edmond Pillern said Sibonga police are still conducting investigation.