Know more about the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

F2 Logistics Philippines, Inc. has grown to be the most prominent freight forwarding and logistics company in the Philippines.

This weekend, its volleyball team, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, will be coming to town to entertain the Cebuano fans.

The team will be facing the Cesafi All-Stars squad for the first Cesafi All-Star weekend on Sept. 15 and 16 at the University of San Carlos Main Campus gymnasium in Cebu City.

The F2 Cargo Movers, the 2016 Philippine Super Liga All-Filipino Champion, is owned by Efren E. Uy, whose roots are from Cebu.

The team is led by De La Salle University (DLSU) head coach and 10-time UAAP Women’s Volleyball champion Ramil De Jesus. It is composed of different generations of DLSU Lady Spikers.

F2 Cargo Movers, which has an impressive record in the Philippine Super Liga, is headed by the team skipper Cha Cruz, together with National Team frontrunners Aby Maraño, Kim Fajardo, Kianna Dy and Dawn Macandili.

Strengthening the team are UAAP 75 MVP Ara Galang, UAAP 79 MVP Majoy Baron and UAAP 79 Finals MVP Desiree Cheng, Tin Tiamson, Aduke Ogunsanya, CJ Saga, Cherry Nunag, Fritz Gallenero and Shawna Lei Santos.

The two-day event will also feature a volleyball clinic that will be led by the coaches and players of F2 Cargo Movers.

The Cargo Movers’ stint in Cebu is part of the team’s preparation for the Philippine Super Liga Grand Prix Conference.

The initiative with Cesafi aims to promote sportsmanship and to spread world class talent and camaraderie to local schools to develop opportunities for champions.