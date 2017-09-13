PERFECT AT HOME

Global Cebu takes down Davao Aguilas to regain second place in standings

Global Cebu FC kept its immaculate record at home alive as it defeated the Davao Aguilas FC, 3-1, last night in the Philippines Football League (PFL) at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) Football Field.

The victory pushed Global Cebu to a 9-6-4 (win-draw-loss) record good for 33 points. It overtook Kaya Makati FC, which has 32 points, in second place.

Davao remained winless with a 0-6-8 card for six points and the seventh spot in the standings.

Global Cebu has now won four matches and drew two at its home field at the CCSC.

After settling for a 2-2 draw in their previous encounter with Global Cebu last Saturday in Davao, the Aguilas looked determined to finally get that elusive first win as they controlled the possession early and immediately went on attack mode as Matthew Hartmann sent a picturesque free-kick to Simone Rota, who headed the ball right into the hands of Global goalkeeper Patrick Deyto.

Global Cebu kept its composure as it pressured the defense of the visitors, which resulted to a goal opportunity in the 20th minute by Paolo Bugas that went wide left.

Their offensive pressure finally paid off in the 24th minute when Wesley Dos Santos headed a goal off a corner pass from Bahadoran to put the home team up 1-0 at the interval.

Global Cebu actually had a chance to double the lead in halftime, but the shot of Bahadoran from outside the box in the 34th minute went straight to the hands of Aguilas goalkeeper Marko Trkulja.

But nonetheless, that game-clinching second goal came 28 minutes later as Darryl Roberts scored a beautiful volley in the 62nd minute to give Global a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Not even the presence of Phil Younghusband, who came in a second half as a substitute, could change the fortunes of the Aguilas as Global tightened its defensive screws, preventing the visiting team to put up a shot until the 72nd minute, which was still saved by Deyto.

Paolo Salenga capped off Global’s offensive display with a goal at the 81st minute to put Global Cebu ahead, 3-0.

Midfielder Harrison Sawyer scored a consolation goal for the Aguilas in the 85th minute.

Next up for Global Cebu will be FC Meralco Manila on Saturday at 4 p.m. still at the CCSC Football Field while the Aguilas take on Ceres Negros FC on Sept. 20 at the Davao Del Norte Sports Complex.