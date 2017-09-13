BINIBINING CEBU 2017: Miss Daanbantayan and Miss Danao City

FIFTY-FOUR lovely ladies are showcasing the best of their towns and cities in the first ever Binibining Cebu pageant to be held on Oct 28.

Here are the candidates representing the town of Daanbantayan and Danao City, respectively: Luzenne Sanchez Jones and Kathleen Mae G. Lendio.

Luzenne Sanchez Jones

Age: 19

Town: Daanbantayan

Hobbies/Interests: Playing the violin, swimming, badminton, modeling, and joining pageants

School: BS Psychology at the University of San Carlos Titles: Miss Campus Face Philippines 2015, Miss Mandaue 2017 2nd runner-up, and Miss Silka Philippines 2016 1st runner-up

IT IS an honor for Luzenne Sanchez Jones to join Binibining Cebu and bring the name of the hometown of her mother, Monina. Jones wears the sash of Daanbantayan, a town in northern Cebu which is 127.9 kilometers away from Cebu City.

Daanbantayan is known for its divingsnorkeling sites and beautiful white sand beaches.

“It is the only place in the world where you can see Thresher sharks regularly and manta rays are at Malapascua Island,” she said. Gato Island and Monad Shoal are the two best diving sites with an underwater cave and magnificent corals.

Kathleen Mae G. Lendio

Age: 18

City: Danao City

Hobbies/Interests: dancing, reading books, baking, watching movies, modeling and volleyball School: Grade 12 at San Roque College de Cebu

Titles: Miss Liloan 2014, Mayors Cup 2015, and Miss Governors’ Cup 2017

ALTHOUGH she was hesitant at first, Kathleen Mae Lendio decided to give Binibining Cebu a try because of her parents who encouraged her by saying it will be an opportunity for her to face a bigger audience.

Lendio is the official candidate of Danao City located 48 kilometers away from Cebu City.

The city’s main sources of livelihood are fishing and farming. Danao City also boasts natural and man-made attractions such as Danasan Eco Adventure Park, Mt. Manghilao Peak, Intosan Resort, Coco Palm Beach Resort and Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish Church, and Tuburan Mountain Resort.

There is also a boardwalk where one can breathe in some fresh air and witness the beautiful sunrise. “The people are very generous and respectful and that is why I think we are united despite all our differences,” she said.