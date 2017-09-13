John Lloyd Cruz posts photos, video of Ellen Adarna

GETTING past the controversy caused by his viral videos during a recent trip to Bantayan Island, Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz appears to be more open now about his closeness to Cebuana actress Ellen Adarna.

Cruz on his Instagram account (@ekomsi) posted photos and a video of his rumored girlfriend Adarna for the first time on Tuesday.

The first photo was a stolen shot of Adarna in a parking lot. Adarna’s friend Doreen Ting (@doreenting) also left heart eye emojis in the comment box of Cruz’s photo. Cruz also posted a back shot of Adarna in an aisle of a book store.

He also posted a 54-second video on his Instagram of a stand fan. But before the video ends, a close-up shot of Adarna’s face was seen. The actor also posted a photo showing a table on which a book titled “Think Positive, Stay Positive” was placed.

It also showed a glimpse of Adarna, wearing the same clothes she wore in the previous photos. Cruz placed the caption, “Thank you” on the photo and Adarna replied twice with several emojis.

Comedian and talent manager Ogie Diaz posted on his Facebook account last Tuesday that he gave Cruz a tight hug during their taping for “Home Sweetie Home,” a sitcom topbilled by Cruz and Toni Gonzaga which also stars Adarna.

“Natuto ako, Ogs. Wala naman akong pinagsisisihan, we were enjoying that time.

Nalungkot lang talaga ako dun sa dirty finger. Ayoko siyang makita ng mga bata. I’ve learned so much from this. I’m really sorry,” said Diaz, quoting Cruz.

Diaz added that Cruz was happy when he learned that many defended him despite the viral videos.

“Gulat talaga ako du’n. Dami nag-defend din sa akin sa mga comments. Nakakatuwa. Pero siyempre, lesson learned for me ito. Thank you sa lahat,” Diaz said, quoting Cruz.

Diaz’s post also explained that Cruz took sole responsibility for what happened and asked to leave out Adarna and her friends who uploaded the videos from the controversy.

“In fairness to majority of the netizens, madali silang makaunawa, magpatawad lalo na at first time lang naman ito nangyari kay Lloydi,” the comedian said.

