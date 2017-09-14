No special treatment for PB member Boniel

TALIBON JAIL AUTHORITIES:

THE Talibon District Jail denies that special treatment is being given to detained Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel.

Jail warden Police Senior Insp. Bryanroy Mercado said that contrary to allegations that Boniel had a cell all to himself, the board member shared one with about 30 other inmates. The cell has a small ceiling fan for ventilation.

“We do not give special treatment to Board Member Boniel. He is in an un-air-conditioned cell with other inmates, and he wears the yellow T-shirt prescribed for them,” Mercado said.

Mercado added that Boniel also attends all the activities intended for regular inmates like Bible sharing and Holy Mass, head counts, seminars and lectures.

“Apart from the food brought by his family members who visit him, he eats the same food that we prepare for all the other inmates,” Mercado said.

Boniel is also handcuffed when brought to the courts during hearings, said Mercado.

Boniel is the primary suspect in the alleged killing of his wife, Bien Unido mayor Gisela Bendong-Boniel.

The mayor’s body, which was reportedly thrown in the seas off Olango Island, had yet to be found.

In photos, sent by Mercado to Cebu Daily News, he showed Boniel in a yellow prison T-shirt with other inmates doing jail activities.