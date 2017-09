A barangay captain and two of his men were arrested for illegal possession of firearms in Toledo City on Thursday afternoon.

Antonio Canonigo, village chief of General Climaco, Toledo City, was apprehended with an unlicensed shotgun and one 9mm pistol by the Regional Special Operations Group -7.

Ceperino Sanchez and Victor Cabusas, caretakers of a building owned by Canonnigo, were also arrested after yielding two caliber .45 pistol.

The three suspects are now detained in the RSOG office.