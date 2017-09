The Lihuk Panaghiusa, Inc. will have its 3rd Scholar Run at The Vibo Place in Escario Street, Cebu City on Sept. 30.

Program manager Admirables Llanto said they are targeting 400 participants in the footrace that offers 3-kilometer, 5K, and 10K distances.

Registration fee is pegged at P400 for 3K, P450 for 5K, and P500 for 10K. Registration areas are at the Runnr Ayala Center Cebu and the Cebu City Sports Center.