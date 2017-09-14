Cebu’s biggest pipe organ to be unveiled soon

The biggest pipe organ in Cebu will be unveiled to the public before 2018 ends.

This was the announcement made by the National Heritage Commission (NHC) on Thursday during a press conference on the annual fiesta celebration of Kasaulugan sa Argao held at the Capitol’s Legislative Building in Cebu City.

NHC head Fr. Brian Brigoli told reporters that they intended to restore this particular pipe organ, which is now housed in St. Michaelangelo Church in the town of Argao, around 60 kilometers south of Cebu City.

“It’s been more than 40 years since the last time the pipe organ produced music… In the church, there is what we call as ecclesiastical music. They say that the music accompanied by the pipe organ can penetrate and set our hearts in fulfilling our prayers,” Brigoli said.

The restoration of the organ pipe started last year, and Rev. Fr. Brigoli said that they expected it to be finished last August, however there were circumstances which caused the delay of its restoration.

For the restoration of the old pipe organ in Argao that was claimed to be the biggest in Cebu, a budget around P6 million was allocated by the national government.