TEN topnotchers and board examination passers received cash gifts from the Lapu-Lapu City government on September 13, Wednesday.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza handed over the checks to the topnotchers and passers who came to her office yesterday.

According to Radaza, the incentives was approved by the city council to give recognition to the ‘pride’ of the city.

Radaza said she expects to meet and hand cash gifts to more board passers in the upcoming days.