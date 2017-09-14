Bohol to build new four police stations

The construction of four police stations in the province of Bohol received a green light after Bohol Provincial Police Office turned over the P28.6 million budget on September 12.

According to Police Regional Office director Jose Mario Espino, the municipalities of Alburquerque, Guindulman, and Luay have received P4.2 million for the construction of new police offices.

The City of Tagbilaran, meanwhile, received P4.8 million.

The lots where the new police stations will be built were donated by their local government units.