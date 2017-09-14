Barug Team Rama councilors in favor of barangay election postponement

Barug Team Rama councilors approves of the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in October.

On Tuesday’s “Kapihan sa mga Konsehal,” the allies of former Mayor Michael Rama said they are in favor of the delay of the elections.

Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia said if the reason of the postponement is to pave way for federalism, he is open to moving the polls to May.

Forming a federal government has been an advocacy of President Rodrigo Duterte. Duterte has been pushing to shift the government system within his six-year term.

For Councilor Jose Daluz III, it is even better to postpone the elections for up to five years.

The barangay election has already been postponed several times. Last Monday, the House of Representatives approved on final reading the bill postponing the election anew to May 2018.

Garcia said he can only guess if the election will push through on the set schedule.

Other councilors who are in favor of the move are Eduardo Rama, Joel Garganera and Pastor Alcover.