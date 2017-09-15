Cebu resorts told: Augment security

CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III wants private resorts to augment their security in the wake of the death of former Mandaue City councilor Beethoven Andaya.

“We will beef up security there. It was on the news that the police initially said the motive for the killing was robbery. But I’m sure our law enforcers are on top of the investigations,” the governor said.

Davide said he will remind resort owners to secure their respective properties like installing security cameras within their premises.

“We will tell our police officers to conduct a routine patrol in the area,” he said. The governor also sent his condolences to Andaya’s family.

The 55-year-old Andaya was found dead in the room he rented by staff of the Pebbles Beach Resort in Barangay Liloan, Santander town, located 130 kilometers south of Cebu City.

A gunshot wound on his chest caused his death. Records from the hotel showed that the former politician was alone in the resort.

Santander police said there were signs of struggle found within his room and bills of different denominations worth P1,300.

Also recovered from the crime scene was a 9mm Glock pistol which belonged to Andaya. His brother Eugene admitted to police that the former councilor usually brings P20,000 to gamble on cock derbies.

Police said resort guests saw two men standing in front of Andaya’s room prior to his death.

The resort’s security cameras were installed within the administrative wing located 30 meters away from the crime scene.