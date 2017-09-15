Team Rama wants review of projects

The Barug Team Rama bloc of the Cebu City Council called for a review of the six projects for the rehabilitation and remediation of the Inayawan landfill worth P52.4 million.

They zeroed in on the P35.1-million allocation to build a perimeter fence around the landfill.

Councilor Joel Garganera said they were made to believe that the fence is intended for the entire 15.4-hectare landfill area.

“But now, they say it’s just for the five hectares?” said Garganera, who used to head the council’s committee on environment.

Councilor Eduardo Rama Jr. said the fence was meant to address part of the notice of violation issued by the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 which said the landfill did not have a perimeter fence.

“We will give them the benefit of the doubt. Maybe they are just misquoting themselves. But if it is really only for the five hectares, then we will ask for a review because that’s not what we understood,” said Councilor James Anthony Cuenco, council minority floor leader.

Sought for comment, Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr. belied the statements of the Barug Team Rama bloc.

He clarified that just like what he said during the previous council’s sessions, the P35 million perimeter fence is for the entire 15.4 hectares of the Inayawan landfill.

“It’s for the whole area. Of course, that is a perimeter fence. They already asked that during the session even the height,” Gabuya said.

The perimeter fence is expected to be at least six meters high and will be made of hollow blocks.

Gabuya said they are already preparing for the purchase requests to cover the six different rehabilitation projects for the landfill.

Other projects are the construction or rehabilitation of a causeway that connects the South Road Properties (SRP) to the landfill which costs P3.4 million and work and financial plan for greening and vegetation of the landfill worth P780,000.

The administration will also pursue the recovery of the landfill’s three-hectare service area which costs P10 million; and purchase and installation of a new weighbridge scale at the landfill worth P3 million.

All projects will undergo regular public bidding.