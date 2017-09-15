Motorist faces charges for locking self inside car

CHARGES were filed against a car driver who locked himself inside his vehicle for 10 hours after he was apprehended by traffic officers in Lapu-Lapu City.

Manuel Guinez faces charges of disobedience and resistance to arrest for entering a one-way road at GY dela Cerna Street in Barangay Poblacion. The 51-year-old Davao Oriental native reportedly ran away from a rehabilitation center in that province.

Guinez’ wife, who requested anonymity, said her husband was confined for smoking and alcohol addiction. Guinez said he panicked and got scared when the traffic police signaled for him to stop when he turned to GY Dela Cerna Street.

“I remembered the time when the rehabilitation center staff forcibly grabbed me. When the traffic enforcers came near, I felt really scared to come out,” he said.

Guinez insisted that he was not taking illegal drugs.

Chief Insp. Felix Cleopas III of the Hoops Dome police said they still filed charges against Guinez despite his claims of psychological instability. No illegal items were found inside Guinez car. He was also set to post bail on Thursday.