SM City Consolacion brings back 3-Day Sale

Shop and win a brand new Suzuki Celerio at SM City Consolacion’s 3-Day Mallwide Sale beginning September 15 to 17 and enjoy huge discounts of up to 70% off on great finds.

Every P1,000 single or accumulated purchase within the promo period from any mall establishments entitles a shopper to one (1) raffle coupon. A customer automatically gets double raffle coupons on Saturday and Sunday. Raffle draw is on September 17, 10 PM at the Event Centre.

Enjoy Friday Prestige Exclusives the whole day of September 15. Promo is only for SM Prestige cardholders. Get 5% off on great selections and 10% off on regular priced items.

A special treat awaits SM Advantage, SM Prestige, and BDO Rewards cardholders during the Saturday SMAC Exclusives from 9 AM to 12 NN on September 16. Shop in Ace Hardware, SM Appliance, Surplus Shop, The SM Store, and Watsons, and get extra 10% off.

Mark your calendars on September 17 for the New Sunday SMAC Exclusives! Get extra 10% off on existing discounts from 5 PM to 7 PM only at The SM Store.

Aside from shopping, shoppers can join the fun games around the mall. Arrange the boxes in its correct order and you might bring home P5,000 worth of Gift Certificates this September 15, 4 PM at the Event Centre.

Call your friends and let your sense of touch lead you to a P2,500 worth of SM Gift Certificates. Group members will have their chance to guess each item in the box at the In You Go booth located at the Event Centre beginning at 2 PM on September 16.

Test your luck by unlocking a box full of surprises simply by presenting your P5,000 single-receipt purchase at the redemption area during the 3-Day Sale.

The first 100 customers within the 3-Day Sale period may claim their freebies from Jollibee, Dunkin Donuts, Greenwich, and Goldilocks. The first 50 shoppers daily will also get free game tokens from World of Fun and Quantum. Just simply show your P1,000 single-receipt purchase at the redemption area.

The mall is open from 10 AM to 10 PM on September 15 and 17, and 9 AM to 10 PM on September 16. For event details and updates, please call 260-0132 or check out SM City Consolacion (Official) on Facebook. /PR