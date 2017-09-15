Quest Hotel holds 3-Day Anniversary Sale

ON September 15-17 get discounted hotel accommodation vouchers, lunch & dinner buffet certificates at Puso Bistro & Bar, as well as massages and wellness package for less as Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu holds its anniversary sale at the SM City Cebu Northwing Atrium.

If you’re planning a staycation or celebration any time within the next six months, this is the best time to get your room and food vouchers as the hotel offers as much as 60% off on its published rates and as much as P1,000 savings in Puso Bistro & Bar.

Room vouchers are available for single and double occupancy and come with buffet breakfast and may be enjoyed at 60% off published rates. Puso Bistro’s signature lunch and dinner buffet will also be given at discounted rates. On top of the regular buffet certificates, a consumable value of P5,000 will be offered for P1,000 less and will be perfect for those impromptu gatherings with families and friends.

And since everyone is now into wellness, Quest Hotel is offering a wellness package at P800 net per person that includes the use of the gym for one hour, access to the swimming pool, and an hour massage at the pool side along with snacks and refreshment to be served after the relaxing treat.

For more information on the packages for Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu’s anniversary sale call 402 5999 or visit questhotelsandresorts.com.