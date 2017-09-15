Pop District Bazaar’s big anniversary sale

NOW on its 2nd year, Pop District Bazaar (PDB) will be having its big anniversary sale this September 16-17 at Oakridge Pavilion.

More than 120 booths on food, clothing, lifestyle, and crafts will be offering their unique products at discounted prices.

“This is our way of thanking and giving back to the community,” said Charmaine De Leon, General Manager of PDB.

According to De Leon, the bazaar primarily aims to provide a venue for Cebu-based start-ups and online shops to showcase what they can offer to consumers.

“We aim for shoppers and goers to discover Cebu in one big bazaar,” De Leon added.

“It was a bit of a challenge to come up with something new and something better,” Jayneil Enriquez, Marketing Director of PDB admitted.

Aside from the big anniversary sale, PDB’s 6th run will also have the Bai Festival Block Party where Cebuano artists will play their music. Among the local performing artists are Kurt Fick, Jericka Teodorico, Lourdes Maglinte, and local bands such as Kadasig and Mandaue Nights.

For Enriquez, the merchants are also helping them in bringing something new to bazaar-goers, as they offer fresh ideas.

“They (sellers) are the lifeline of the bazaar, and the Cebuano products are the stars,” Enriquez added.

For updates and special offers, follow them on social media @popdistrictbazaar or email them at info@districtevents.net.