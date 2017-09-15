PHILBEX 2017 officially opens

PHILBEX 2017 is now officially open! It will run until September 17 at SM City Cebu Trade Hall. (From L-R): SM City Cebu Asst. Mall Manager Michael Ian Manlagit, SM City Cebu Mall Manager Engr. Van Aberia, DPWH VII – Regional Director Hon. Ador Canlas, PIID Chancellor IDr. Johnny Hubilla, WSI Founding Chairman Joseph Ang, District V Board Member Hon. Miguel Antonio Magpale, Hon. Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, WSI Co-Founder Levi Ang, PIID Past President IDr. Hazel Resari, PIID Mindanao President IDr. Roselle Yabut, UAP District C1 Director Ar. Emmanuel Cuizon and WSI Managing Director Jill Ang led the ribbon cutting ceremony on September 14, Thursday.

