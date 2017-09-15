Search for article

Ideas for better home investment at the 7th Real Estate Expo

SHARES:

04:08 PM September 15th, 2017

Recommended
By: Caryll Arcayan, September 15th, 2017 04:08 PM

PAREB president William Flores (4th from left), CEREB president Christine Sarmiento (5th from left) and CCCI president Melanie Ng (6th from left) with other officials led the ceremonial ribbon cutting for the opening of the 7th Real Estate Expo of PAREB-CEREB in SM City Cebu. [CDN Photo | Junjie Mendoza]

The Philippine Association of Realtors Boards (PAREB) and Cebu Realtors Board, Inc. (CEREB) launched the 7th Real Estate Expo to give better home investment opportunities for both buyers and sellers of Cebu residential real estate properties.

PAREB-CEREB collaborated with different developers and the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) to educate and engage licensed real estate practitioners and interested local and foreign investors on the best practices and recommendations in finding a better home for their clients.

PAREB, the umbrella organization of realtors, is giving a unified accreditation for its members involved in project selling. They introduced the Multi Leasing System (MLS) which allows licensed real estate practitioners to sell properties outside Cebu through their own website hosted by PAREB’s server.

Activities in line with the expo also include training for utilization of technology like Salesforce application in selling and talks on new regulations and standards for developers.

The 7th real estate expo has 10 exhibitors with tested and proven residential developments. The expo will run until September 18 at the lower ground floor of SM City Cebu.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.