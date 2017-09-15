Ideas for better home investment at the 7th Real Estate Expo

PAREB-CEREB collaborated with different developers and the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA) to educate and engage licensed real estate practitioners and interested local and foreign investors on the best practices and recommendations in finding a better home for their clients.

PAREB, the umbrella organization of realtors, is giving a unified accreditation for its members involved in project selling. They introduced the Multi Leasing System (MLS) which allows licensed real estate practitioners to sell properties outside Cebu through their own website hosted by PAREB’s server.

Activities in line with the expo also include training for utilization of technology like Salesforce application in selling and talks on new regulations and standards for developers.

The 7th real estate expo has 10 exhibitors with tested and proven residential developments. The expo will run until September 18 at the lower ground floor of SM City Cebu.